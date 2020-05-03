Encinitas seeks public input on next city manager

ENCINITAS — Mayor Catherine Blakespear and City Council members are seeking the public’s input on hiring a replacement for outgoing City Manager Karen Brust.

Brust submitted her resignation last month, which is effective June 12.

Encinitas residents, community partners and the business community are invited and encouraged to participate in a confidential survey. Your input will be considered by the council when selecting candidates to interview.

Dave Morgan, Ralph Andersen & Associates, is recruiting for the next Encinitas City Manager and only Ralph Andersen & Associates’ staff will review the responses. All responses will be summarized to protect the confidentiality of individuals.

Responses are due by Friday, May 15, 2020. To participate in the survey visit:

City Manager Karen Brust announced her retirement effective June 12, 2020. Karen was appointed Encinitas City Manager in September 2015 and is retiring after serving 35 years in municipal government.

Candidates interested in applying for the position of Encinitas City Manager may contact Dave Morgan at (916) 630-4900 or visit Ralph Andersen & Associates at: https://www.ralphandersen.com/.