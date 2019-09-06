Encinitas seeking artists to exhibit in 2020

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas wants to exhibit and help you to sell your art.

The Cultural Arts Division oversees three civic galleries: the Civic Center Gallery at City Hall, the Encinitas Library Gallery, and the Encinitas Community Center Gallery (with 2-D and 3-D exhibits at all locations). The division is seeking artists to mount 50 exhibits in the city’s three art galleries in 2020.

Applications are for exhibit times in 2020. The deadline is Sept. 26. Applications are available at https://form.jotform.com/civicart/art-exhibit-submission-application.

There is no gallery commission. The artist receives 100 percent of all art sales and artists from Encinitas and San Diego County are welcome to exhibit. Exhibits are in place for two months. City staff installs the exhibit with the artist and promotes the exhibit via print and social media: in the Encinitas Arts & Events Calendar, and in the e-Newsletter. The Cultural Arts Division also created Art Night Encinitas, six bi-monthly artist receptions on Saturday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. that showcase the exhibits and the artists.

Complete a fillable online form and e-mail up to six JPG high resolution images. Further information and instructions are on the city website at encinitasca.gov/visualart .

If you have questions about the Visual Art Program, call (760) 633-2748.