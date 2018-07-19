Encinitas practitioner and author helps others using ancient Tibetan bowls

If you think bowls are just for eating cereal and soup, think again — especially when it comes to Tibetan bowls, which are Himalayan instruments.

One renowned practitioner and author, Diáne Mandle of Encinitas, uses these ancient bowls in what she calls sound healing. She recently wrote a book called “Ancient Sounds for a New Age: An Introduction to Instruments” about the magical bowls and their powers to heal.

Mandle, incidentally, is considered the pre-eminent voice in the field of Tibetan bowl sound healing among her peers and travels extensively offering workshops, concerts and private healing sessions.

The book recently won the 2018 International Book Award in the Health: Alternative Medicine category and has also been named a finalist for the 2018 New Generation Indi Award.

When asked what the book is about, she explained: ‘“Ancient Sounds for a New Age’ is an introduction to and overview of sound healing with Himalayan instruments. It offers a clear idea of what is needed to learn and practice for anyone who decides to enter the field of sound healing and serves as an instructional tool to that end.”

Additionally, Mandle has combined techniques from other fields that she said have proven very effective for her clients and describes these in the book. As an extra bonus, exclusive access to a digital one-hour instructional video is included to demonstrate Mandle’s methods as a practitioner.

How it began

Mandle, 67, became interested in the unique practice in 1998: “I was at a Whole Health Expo and met the man who became my teacher. We exchanged sessions in our modality and I was blown away. I studied with him on the East Coast for two-and-a-half years then went to Nepal to learn more about the culture and where the instruments come from.”

She added that Tibetan bowls aren’t just any bowls, the ancient ones she uses are hundreds of years old and each one is special.

As for her clients, they tend to see her on average from four and six times before they can move on to work on themselves without her should they decide to learn the modality.

“The sessions help clients identify with what is at the core of their problems and how to deal with them,” she said. “I am just showing them the path, but ultimately it is up to them to stay on the path.

“It helps them access who they are without all the labels (i.e. parent, child, employee) and get in touch with their belief systems so they can change what needs to be changed,” she continued. “It empowers people, brings clarity to situations, reduces or eliminates pain and chaos, speeds up the healing process in most situations because it aligns the brain waves, respiratory and heart rate. They feel just great!”

Clients speak out

Speaking of her clients, they suffer from stress-based conditions; ranging from stress from divorce to cancer. So how does sound healing help the average person?

According to former client Judy Granger: “What has sound energy healing meant to me in my journey through cancer as a survivor? The positive effects were obvious during my first experience at a Tibetan Bowl Concert by Diáne Mandle. I felt my body relax in a profound manner and a sense of peace enveloped me … I continue to be amazed at the difference in my mental attitude, inner calm and feelings of wellness even in the face of metastatic cancer. The effects are physical, emotional, as well as spiritual. I recommend Diáne Mandle’s work to anyone looking for a tour guide in the cancer survival journey.”

Another client, Rhada Thompson, added: “With a family background in traditional Western medicine, my cancer diagnosis followed the standard path of surgery and chemotherapy. After my initial diagnosis, my mother had read an article about Diáne Mandle and the healing aspects of her Tibetan Bowl therapy.

“Being an open-minded person, I was curious how the Tibetan Bowl sessions would complement my traditional cancer care. My first session with Diáne was surreal and it is still difficult to describe how profound of a change I felt in one session.

“Standard chemotherapy side effects such as neuropathy in my fingers and toes would improve significantly with each of Diáne’s sessions. Much of the traditional pain and anxiety a cancer patient would feel were completely alleviated through calming and centering sessions. I even found myself listening to her CD daily to maintain my positive outlook through my cancer treatment.”

And yet more praise from an Arizona-based client: “Diáne has an amazing gift to heal through her Tibetan Bowl therapy and meeting her genuinely changed my life.

“What a difference I have felt since my session yesterday! I feel positive and in control, instead of depressed and like a victim. It is easier than I thought to stop the abusive chatter in my head with your suggestion of speaking to myself with love and compassion, as I would speak to my child. I realized last night that I would never think of treating anyone the way I have been treating myself for a very long time.”

She was also part of the integrative therapy team at the San Diego Cancer Center and developed a successful sound healing program for incarcerated veterans with PTSD.

“Diáne Mandle’s Tibetan Bowls were part of the Integrative Medical Care offered at the San Diego Cancer and Research Institute,” Paul Brenner, M.D., said. “Our patients found her sounds magical, therapeutic, meditative and leading to an inner sense of peace and well-being.”

Mandle also gets high marks from her partner, Richard Rudis, who writes the foreword in the book: “Over the years she has grown in awareness and ability, merging her healing gifts to create an effective, innovative, and unique healing modality. She has had remarkable successes, yet continues to work hard to gain insights and expand her healing techniques into new venues of effectiveness, striving to make this powerful healing practice more accessible.”

From East Coast to West Coast

The half-French, half-American Mandle once worked in corporate America before deciding to hang up the cold weather of Massachusetts and do something more creative with her life.

“I wanted to do something … something that helped people to help themselves,” she said. “Being bi-cultural gave me the ability to always see things from different perspectives. That is fundamental to change management. The instruments I work with now help people to access things without the defenses they might normally have — and makes change easier.”

She’s been helping people heal ever since and couldn’t be happier. She says the greatest reward is “empowering people.”

As for the book, it took about six years to complete she said, however, she has been a Tibetan bowl practitioner and educator, and the only state certified practitioner/ instructor in California for years. She has given more than 250 educational concert programs in 32 states, as well as in India, Costa Rica, Mexico and St. Croix. She has been a frequent guest presenter at the Museum of Making Music, Cal State San Marcos, The Golden Door, The Deepak Chopra Center, and Rancho la Puerta. She is a faculty member at the New Center for the Study of Sound Healing, Music and Consciousness and the Sound Healing Certification program at the Soul of Yoga in Encinitas (https://soulofyoga.com/event/soundmoduleb/).

Also, Mandle is featured in the upcoming video series: “Tao- Living in Balance” along with healers such as Dr. Wayne Dyer and John Gray. She maintains a private sound healing practice Encinitas where she also owns and operates the Tibetan Bowl School.

For those who are interested in learning more about what the book covers, it is organized in five parts:

Part I: Fundamentals of Sound Healing, offers an orientation to the work.

Part II: The Sacred Sound Family, teaches about the sound healing instruments — the tingshas, the ganta and dorje, and the Himalayan bowls — and the author takes you through some basic configurations for working with multiple instruments.

Part III: Sound Healing and the Chakras, offers a breakdown of techniques and principles for working with the body’s main energy centers, the chakras.

Part IV: Working with Challenging Emotions, offers brief orientations to working with anxiety and depression, dedicating one chapter to each. The last main section of the book.

Part V: Enhancing Your Practice, covers ways to include other modalities in a sound healing session, and the author shares some that have worked well in her own practice. Mandle explores colors and toning, power language, and visualization, reminding the reader, “In learning to practice sound healing, we are aspiring to become more than technicians who can play the instruments — we are developing into healers.”

Several appendices include: thumbnail profiles of some sound healing pioneers, an interesting case study, some client testimonials and further resources, including information about Mandle’s school and some of the classes and products offered.

For more information about the book and/or Mandle, visit www.soundenergyhealing.com and www.tibetanbowlschool.com.