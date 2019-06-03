Encinitas named Tree City USA for eighth consecutive year

Above: Ficus trees line Second Street in Encinitas. File photo/Shana Thompson
ENCINITAS — The Arbor Day Foundation designated Encinitas as a Tree City USA for the eight consecutive year, city officials announced today.
The designation is awarded to cities that have a department dedicated to trees or urban forestry, an ordinance to protect and care for trees and an annual forestry budget of at least $2 per capita. Cities are also required to formally celebrate Arbor Day by observing the holiday and issuing a proclamation.
Encinitas currently spends $10 per capita on forestry, according to city officials. The city also has an Urban Forestry Advisory Committee to oversee tree preservation and health and to protect properties that may be
negatively affected by tree growth.
“We are truly proud to be a Tree City,” said Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear. “We understand the importance of optimizing our tree canopy cover and the future benefits from street trees as global warming
continues to impact our environment.”
Encinitas was one of several cities in San Diego County to receive the Tree City USA designation last year, joining San Diego, La Mesa, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, El Cajon, Poway and Santee.
Sacramento and Burbank are tied for the most Tree City USA awards with 41.
The Arbor Day Foundation included 149 California cities in the Tree City USA program last year. The full list of cities in this year’s Tree City USA program is scheduled to be announced later this month.
2 comments
[…] Read more from the original source […]
The photo at the top of the article isn’t typical of the streets in Encinitas. There was major opposition to the city’s decision to start cutting down the ficus trees shown in the photo. Focus on the farther distance down the street – fewer trees. The truth is that Encinitas city hall cuts down more and older trees which are sometimes, sometimes replaced with smaller and less impressive trees. The city may have a department of urban forestry, but it doesn’t follow polices except for cut down first. Some businesses are cutting down their trees whether for more room or visibility of the businesses. What is left is concrete instead of trees. Encinitas shouldn’t be designated a tree city.