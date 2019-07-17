Encinitas’ longtime city attorney resigns

Encinitas’ longtime city attorney Glenn Sabine has resigned, the city confirmed Wednesday.

Sabine, who had served as the city’s chief legal counsel since 1999, announced that he would leave the city to serve as the full-time city attorney in La Mesa. He had served in a part-time role in Encinitas.

“I’m going to miss the constant challenges and opportunities that I routinely experienced as Encinitas’ City Attorney, as well as the friendships and collegiality that I developed over the years with past and present City Councils and staff,” Sabine said. “I am very grateful to the fine residents of Encinitas that enriched my role as City Attorney with their active engagement. It has truly been my pleasure to serve and I am proud of the great city that Encinitas is today.”

Sabine’s resignation comes as the city was renegotiating his contract as part of his performance evaluation to include a list of duties. While some of the duties memorialized much of what he was already doing, some of the new duties included having regular office hours at City Hall at least two days a week and submit quarterly reports to the City Council and City Manager.

A council subcommittee composed of City Council members Jody Hubbard and Joe Mosca had reviewed Sabine’s contract and made recommendations to the entire council.

The City Council was scheduled to ratify the new agreement July 10 when they abruptly pulled the item off of the meeting agenda.

“I’ve valued the institutional knowledge that City Attorney Sabine has provided while evaluating community issues and conflicts, along with Glenn’s positive attitude and his results oriented approach,” Mayor Catherine Blakespear said in a statement. “He’ll be missed here at the City of Encinitas. We wish him only the best in his new role in La Mesa.”