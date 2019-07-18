Encinitas library hosts 10th Sister-City Japan Festival

ENCINITAS — Celebrate the Sister City relationship between Encinitas and Amakusa, Japan at the Japan Festival 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Encinitas branch of the San Diego County Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

The festival, planned and hosted by the Encinitas Library, in partnership with the city of Encinitas, has several events lined up. There will be a short reading and haiku prompt from poets Debbie Kolodji and Seretta Martin (representatives of Haiku San Diego, the Southern California Haiku Study Group and the Haiku Society of America). Hear Japanese folktales presented by Walter Ritter of Write Out Loud, using a Japanese kamishibai picture card theater. Experience “Flute-beatboxing” by G-Moto, and a demonstration of traditional Japanese tea ceremony by Soko Fosket and her students, representatives of Urasenke Tankokai San Diego Association.

There will be “Asian Confusion Fusion” items will be available for purchase from Yo Yo Bento food truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, Encinitas, Carlsbad and San Diego Sister City representatives will be onsite with information tables, and Dude Vader and a group of manga-themed cosplayers will be available for photo ops.

There will also be kendama toy demonstrations, a spin-and-win game with small prizes, and Japanese-themed books, movies, and music available for checkout. Parking can be found at the library and at City Hall, as well as on-street.

Encinitas is a member of Sister Cities International (http://www.sister-cities.org), an organization dedicated to advancing and promoting friendship and goodwill amongst the world’s nations by developing special relations between cities. Since 1988, Encinitas has been privileged to share a Sister City relationship with Amakusa.