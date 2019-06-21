Encinitas launches customer service site

ENCINITAS — To better serve the community, beginning July 1, the city of Encinitas will be offering new hours and a range of different services, including regulatory permits, planning, engineering, fire prevention, building and cashier, in its new One-Stop Shop Permit Center at the Development Services Counter at 505 S. Vulcan Ave.

In addition, the One-Stop Shop will be open five days per week to provide customers with these customer services on the alternate Fridays when the rest of City Hall is closed, including the ability to pay San Dieguito Water District bills. The new City Hall customer service hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Friday.

Customers can access many of the city’s services online 24/7 using the Customer Self Service (CSS) portal found on the city’s website. Through CSS, you can conduct business with the city from the convenience of your home, office, or mobile device.Registered users have access to a number of on-line services, such as paying for a permit invoice or checking on the status of a permit or plan.

New and enhanced services are being offered all the time. Sign up and come back often to see what’s new.