Encinitas’ icon Lawrance Furniture showroom has a new home

ENCINITAS — After 37 years in Encinitas Village, Lawrance Contemporary Furniture celebrated a grand opening in its new home on May 19. The new location, in Encinitas Marketplace, boasts a larger showroom to display Southern California’s most impressive collection of modern furniture and accessories.

Howard Haimsohn, owner and president of Lawrance, is enthusiastic about the new digs. “We are excited about the new showroom,” he said. “It’s a showcase building, which we created with the help of the landlord. We used a renowned local architect, David Keitel with Domus Studio Architects, to create a space that represents who we are. The building, with its sophisticated and clean architecture, is representative of what we do on the inside.”

Since 1937, Lawrance has been a leading supplier of contemporary furniture, first from its San Diego showroom. Today, Haimsohn runs the family business side by side with his wife Julie with help from their children, Joel Haimsohn and Bethany DelConte.

“My grandparents started this business and now I’m the third generation in my family to run it,” Haimsohn said. “My son and daughter are now the fourth generation to be involved. We understand and appreciate the importance of family-run businesses and buy local whenever we can.”

Through the generations, Lawrance’s commitment to its customers hasn’t wavered. “We have always been committed to providing our customers with the biggest selection of top brands and styles,” Haimsohn said. “Whether you are looking to redesign your bedroom, dining room, living room, family room, media room or home office, we are here to help you design any space according to your taste and budget.”

The decision to open a showroom in Encinitas nearly four decades ago was well thought out. “I was just a kid when we opened the second store,” Haimsohn said. “We recognized we were getting a lot of customers coming to us from coastal North County so we did our research and decided that this is where we needed to be. The architecture, the homes and the people here are a great fit for our style of furniture.”

“You will discover incredible furniture from around the world created by award-winning designers,” Haimsohn said. “We are very particular about the companies we work with. We make every effort to curate a unique collection of products, much of which is made here in the U.S. and a lot out of Europe, especially Italy.”

It isn’t just the furnishings that Haimsohn is proud of. “We also have a team of friendly and knowledgeable Design Consultants, and our customers appreciate that,” he said.

A small but happy team — only about 25 employees between the two locations — Lawrance employees’ love for their jobs is evident. “We have a number of long-term employees, many who have been with us for 10 to 15 years or more and one gentleman who has been with us in Encinitas since we opened,” Haimsohn said.

Haimsohn recognizes the importance of treating employees well. “At the end of the day, it isn’t just our great selection or quality pieces that keep our customers coming back, it’s the service,” he said. “I have learned that the best way to make sure your customers are treated well is to treat your employees well.”

Lawrance’s commitment to its customers is evident in its offer of complimentary in-home design consultations. “Our team will help make your decisions about color, style and placement easy and affordable,” Haimsohn said. “The design plans will help you to fully visualize how your room’s color, flow, furniture and accessories will work together to create a harmonious environment before you buy anything. Count on us to help you turn your home into a modern, tasteful and comfortable space.”

Lawrance Contemporary Furniture’s new showroom is located at 172 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas. For more information, visit www.lawrance.com or call (877) 860-0807.