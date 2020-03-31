Encinitas home health care provider puts patients first

ENCINITAS — In her line of work, physical therapist Nancy Marcin tends to meet people when they are at a physical, and sometimes emotional, low point. As the owner and administrator of Trio Home Health Care of San Diego, her enthusiasm for what she does keeps her and her team going. “I love seeing what a difference we make in people’s lives,” she said.

Trio Home Health Care of San Diego Inc provides skilled nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, medical social work services and more to patients in the comfort of their homes. They are licensed by the State of California and Medicare Certified and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that reflect a higher level of performance and commitment to quality patient care.

Trio helps patients recovering from surgeries such as total joint replacement, injuries from falls, chronic illnesses, and more. They also work with patients in need of home health for wound care, to assess the home for safety to avoid falls, to advise on how to take medications, and manage a disease to avoid complications.

“We have a certified lymphedema therapist, which most home health care agencies don’t have,” Marcin said. “Our Medical Director is Dr. Luis Navazo, a wound care specialist and mobile physician who we’ve worked with for many years. We have a certified wound care nurse leading our wound care program and have treated and healed many severe wounds that others had given up on. We also have several therapists who are trained in vestibular rehab to treat patients with vertigo.”

With patients being discharged early from hospitals, patients and families find themselves quickly having to decide which agency to use for home health care. Many are given a list of agencies and aren’t aware that they can find STAR ratings to make an educated choice based on patient quality of care and satisfaction ratings at medicare.gov/homehealthcompare. Marcin recommends anyone in need of home health care visit the site, on which Trio regularly receives high STAR ratings.

Being an Encinitas resident for almost 30 years, Marcin appreciates being able to help the community she has been a part of for so long. “We are a locally owned small business, and we always try to support local businesses too,” she said. “Our team has worked together for years, and we all love what we do. Our Trio Team is requested time and time again by patients who know us. Our goal is to keep patients happy and healthy at home.”

For the second year, Trio has received the Home Care Elite Award which names the top 25% of home health agencies in the U.S. based on performance measures. “In 2019, we were recognized as being in the top 500 among 7,500+ providers nationwide,” Marcin said.

Trio Home Health Care of San Diego is located at 1991 Village Park Way, Suite 2L in Encinitas. For more information, call (760) 632-8746 or visit triohhcsd.com.