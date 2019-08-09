Encinitas firefighters fill the boot for MDA

Muscular Dystrophy Association Executive Director Tanya Berg thanked Encinitas Fire Department Battalion Chief Terence Chiros, for the firefighters who worked the Fill the Boot Drive on street corners and store fronts from Aug. 7 through Aug. 9 to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Fire Department, Local 3787 is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Continuing a 60-year tradition, more than 48 firefighters from Encinitas Fire Department, Local 3787, hit the streets starting Aug. 7, with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA, at the intersections of Encinitas Boulevard and El Camino Real, and Leucadia Boulevard and El Camino Real.

“The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in the metro San Diego area,” said MDA Executive Director, Tanya Berg.

Funds raised throughout the greater San Diego area Fill the Boot events help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the local MDA Care Center at Rady Children’s Hospital and UC San Diego. They also help send more than 40 local youngsters to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Cuyamaca – all at no cost to their families.

In addition to Fill the Boot drives, fire fighter contributions from year-round local events, including the Firefighter Chili Cook-off and Tailgate, help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases. MDA and IAFF Partnership.