Encinitas doubles down on downtown sidewalk cleaning

Encinitas is doubling down on its efforts to beautify downtown streets during the crucial summer months.

The city previously was set to contract with Pacific Sweeping for monthly sidewalk power washing, ficus fruit cleanup, bench and trash receptacle cleaning and an annual cleaning of the iconic archway at a cost of about $52,000.

But recently staff recommended the sidewalk, bench and trash receptacle cleanup increase to every two weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day to address complaints about downtown’s cleanliness.

The City Council unanimously approved the increased contract amount of $180,000, and will formalize the new budgeted amount June 20 when it approves the 2018-19 budget.

Despite having the most expensive bid, the city chose Pacific Sweeping over three other contractors after staff determined they presented the most responsive proposal to the city’s needs and had the best referrals.

Council was set to discuss the contract at the June 13 meeting, but quickly voted 5-0 when they learned the staff member that was set to present the item, Carl Quiram, had to leave the meeting because his daughter just had a baby.

Councilman Tony Kranz asked the staff to look into the cleaning of gutters downtown, which falls under a different contract, to which staff obliged.