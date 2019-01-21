Encinitas doctor elected Scripps Mercy chief of staff

ENCINITAS — An Encinitas doctor was recently elected chief of staff of Scripps Mercy Hospital, overseeing 1,000 doctors at the San Diego and Chula Vista campuses.

Dr. Megan Hamreus, a hospitalist who has been with Scripps Mercy Hospital for 10 years, succeeds outgoing chief of staff Michael Sise.

In her new position, which is a two-year term, Hamreus will serve as staff liaison to Scripps Mercy’s administrative staff and Scripps Health’s board of trustees.

Dr. Megan Hamreus

“In addition to the outstanding care she delivers to our patients at Scripps Mercy, Dr. Hamreus has demonstrated exemplary leadership that has strengthened Scripps as a great place for physicians to practice medicine,” said Tom Gammiere, Scripps Health’s corporate senior vice president and regional chief executive. “We’re delighted to welcome her to this new role.”

Hamreus said she plans to focus on enhancing educational and leadership programs for the hospitals’ medical staff, including monthly orientations for new doctors and biannual summits for existing department chiefs. She also will support efforts to bring a new Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center outpatient facility to Scripps Mercy’s San Diego campus.

She will continue to practice hospital medicine at Scripps Mercy and in her role as a faculty member of the family medicine residence training program of Family Health Centers of San Diego.

Hamreus lives in Encinitas with her husband Tim. She has a daughter and four grandchildren, and enjoys glass blowing, painting, gardening and skiing.

