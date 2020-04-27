Encinitas City Council votes to reopen Moonlight Beach on April 27

ENCINITAS — During a special meeting on Sunday afternoon, the Encinitas City Council voted 3-2 to approve a proposal to reopen Moonlight Beach starting tomorrow morning.

Councilman Joe Mosca and Councilwoman Jody Hubbard voted against the proposal.

The special meeting was held in response to the San Diego County Health Department’s surprise announcement Friday that ocean activities would be allowed countywide starting Monday.

At 8:00 a.m. on April 27, the city will launch Phase 1, which allows limited public access to Moonlight Beach. Under Phase 1, water activities, such as swimming, surfing, paddling and kayaking are permitted. Walking and running on the beach are also allowed.

Since other beach access points within the city do not meet the physical distancing width of 6 feet, visitors may only access Moonlight Beach.

Residents may not stand, sit or lie down on the beach, and chairs, blankets, coolers, or any other stationary items are prohibited. All beach parking lots will remain closed and parking along Coast Highway 101 is prohibited.

Law enforcement will closely monitor the beach to ensure visitors are complying with county health orders.

The decision comes after several North County coastal cities — Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach —announced their respective beaches will remain closed until further notice.

Oceanside has still not made a decision whether it will open its beaches tomorrow, according to city officials.

Encinitas will join several other cities reopening their beaches on Monday across San Diego County, including San Diego, Coronado and Imperial Beach.