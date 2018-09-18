Encinitas CERT to present “Are You Ready?” program September 25

Encinitas, CA – At 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 , the Encinitas Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will present the two hour disaster preparedness program “Are You Ready” at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Drive. The free program is tailored to address disasters that are likely to affect Encinitas. Detailed steps to take before a disaster strikes will be discussed with the goal of minimizing the effects on our families and homes. Materials will be provided that outline the supplies needed to support you and your family’s needs for up to 72 hours. Home Disaster Preparedness Starter Kits will be available at a reduced price during the training session. Please email RSVP to ayr@enccert.org. Due to limited space, people are encouraged to sign up early.

About the “Are You Ready” Program

The successful “Are You Ready” (AYR) program was created by Solana Beach CERT approximately 9 years ago and has been adapted for Encinitas residents to build a safe, prepared, and strong Encinitas community. The two hour presentation addresses the most likely events (earthquakes, floods, and wildfires) that could lead to a community wide disaster, overwhelming our public emergency response resources. The presentation is available to all area residents free of charge. Encinitas CERT presents the program to the public multiple times during the year and also makes it available to smaller audiences such as home owners associations and neighborhood groups

About Encinitas CERT (Community Emergency Response Team)

The Encinitas Fire Department started the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program in 2004 to prepare residents for a catastrophic disaster. This program teaches citizens basic emergency skills and how to respond effectively to disasters as part of a team. Training is available to residents and workers in Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe, Elfin Forest, and Harmony Grove twice per year. The program was initially created by the Los Angeles Fire Department in 1986 and has now been established in over 1100 communities nationwide. Additional information is available online: http://www.enccert.org/about-us

Funding for this program is provided in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation Community Grant Program. Encinitas CERT Inc. is a nonprofit public benefit corporation recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) organization.

Contact

To learn more about Encinitas CERT, please visit our website at www.enccert.org or RSVP for this event at ayr@enccert.org