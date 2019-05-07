Encinitas celebrates opening of Cardiff Coastal Rail Trail with Bike and Walk

ENCINITAS — Join the city of Encinitas to ride or walk the new Cardiff Coastal Rail Trail at 9 a.m. on its official grand opening day, May 9.

“The opening of SANDAG’s Coastal Rail Trail in Cardiff is a great moment for our city,” said Catherine Blakespear, mayor of Encinitas. “This is a monumental regional project that aligns with our vision for mobility and access. I look forward to it being a convenient way for people to get around Encinitas.”

The group will meet after the SANDAG grand opening ceremony at the corner of Chesterfield Drive at San Elijo Avenue in Cardiff for check-in at the city of Encinitas booth.

The inaugural bike ride will be led by City of Encinitas staff immediately following the Coastal Rail Trail ribbon cutting hosted by SANDAG. The bike ride and walk will begin at 9 a.m. and proceed along the 2.5-mile round-trip between Santa Fe Drive and Chesterfield Drive.

Bicyclists should bring their bike, helmet, safety gear and appropriate shoes to participate. Participants walking the route should also wear comfortable walking clothing and shoes.

The Coastal Rail Trail is a planned continuous bike route that runs approximately 44 miles between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego. The Coastal Rail Trail was initially planned in the mid-1990s, and it is being constructed in segments by SANDAG and the various cities it traverses.