Empowering “Baffle Away Bullying” Educational Stage Play for K-3 Free at Shoppes at Carlsbad

Parents of kids returning to school know all too well the potential challenges when it comes to bullying, especially young children lacking more advanced social skills their older peers may already have learned. As a back to school resource for the greater Carlsbad community, The Shoppes at Carlsbad will host “Baffle Away Bullying!” on Wednesday, August 22 at 11 a.m., presented by Theatre of Peace: Youth Bullying Awareness Acting Troupe, a division of Act Like You Matter.

Parents and kids of all ages, and especially those from Kindergarten through third grade, will benefit from this FREE interactive stage play where a group of fictional students guide the audience through a three-step strategy to use every time they face a bullying situation.

Led by “Scarlett, Brandon and Caroline,” the characters will teach kids everything they learned about how to stop other kids from picking on them, so they could live their lives and be themselves! The production takes place in a model third grade classroom, complete with other classmates and teacher Mrs. Smith and audience members are encouraged to participate in the production.

“These important tools are simple enough for a Kindergartener to understand, yet relevant to any age,” said Amy Jones Anichini, Founder and President of Act Like You Matter and Executive Director of Theatre of Peace. “We are thrilled to help local kids learn life skills essential to building resilience and managing encounters with anyone who mistreats them,” she added.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

11 a.m.

WHERE:

The Shoppes at Carlsbad — Upper level near Bath & Body Works

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008

MORE INFO: 760-729-6183 or www.theshoppesatcarlsbad.com

