Emaciated, neglected dog remains in critical condition

ESCONDIDO — A 2-year-old pit bull discovered emaciated in Bandy Canyon on Friday, March 1, is still fighting for his life, the San Diego Humane Society said today in a release.

Due to severe emaciation, veterinarians said the animal remains in critical condition.

The feeding and re-hydrating process is slow and challenging at this early stage as it is very easy to overload his fragile body. Staff said they are doing everything they can to help him recover.

The person who found the canine brought him to the San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido campus for medical treatment, according to Dariel Walker of the Humane Society.



“The dog weighed less than 20 pounds and was extremely dehydrated

with a low temperature. He also had pressure sores on his hips and knees,” according to a Humane Society statement. “Our veterinary team immediately began administering IV fluids and placed the dog on a heated bed to adjust his temperature.”

Humane Society staff said they appreciate the support and interest from the community, which has provided several tips.

The Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement division opened a felony

animal cruelty investigation into the matter due to the dog’s condition.



Residents can report information leading to the responsible party’s arrest to

the Law Enforcement unit by calling (619) 299-7012.

Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can call San Diego Crime Stoppers, which is offering the reward, at (888) 580-8477 or visit its website at sdcrimestoppers.org .