Eclectic Vintage Design a ‘hidden gem’ in Oceanside

Eclectic, described as Oceanside’s “hidden gem,” opened their new store last fall. After three years on Mission, owners Rick Maxey and Kim Jacklin moved into their beautifully remodeled space on Oceanside Boulevard, just east of College. Their new business plan has been revamped to curate local artisans, and have focused on bringing to market some talented SoCal makers. The new location offers a variety of home decor, handcrafted pottery, fresh and faux succulents, jewelry, Fair Trade Clothing, handbags, soaps, lotions, essential oils, candles, and custom painted furniture, signs, and much, much more. Need a custom sign for your home? A custom gift for a special occasion? A unique painted piece of furniture? You will likely find it or be able to have it made at Eclectic. The 2,700 square foot showroom is filled with unique, quality crafted merchandise at very affordable prices.

Eclectic offers workshops, classes, and parties onsite. Workshops have been recently expanded to include guest artists instructing a variety of media, from acrylic painting on canvas to mixed media, macrame, and more. Workshops are conducted in a casual, stress-free manner, whether you’re a novice or experienced crafter. Want something fun to do with family, friends, or co-workers? Schedule a private painting party! Flexible times are offered. Visit their website at www.eclecticvintagedesign.com to view upcoming workshops.

There are also workshops available for the DIY’er wanting to learn how to paint furniture and cabinets. Custom furniture painting services are available. Eclectic is a top 100 premier retailer for the Dixie Belle Paint Company line of no VOC chalk mineral based paints and products. For more information call 760-231-7899, or follow them on Facebook/Instagram. The store is located at Oceanside Marketplace, 4259 Oceanside Boulevard, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 – 5, and on Sunday, 11 – 3.