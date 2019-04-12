Easter egg hunts, festivals and ‘eggstravaganzas’ in North County

REGION — April is here and along with possible showers it’s time for Easter egg hunts, festivals, and more springtime fun all over North County.

So, grab your kids and head out between now and Easter Sunday for fun, frills and of course, eggs.

Encinitas Springtime Egg Hunt

The Encinitas Parks and Recreation department will be hiding more than 20,000 eggs and hosting egg hunts by age groups. Adults can enjoy concerts from Hullabaloo and other free activities. April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Community Park.

Holiday Breakfast and Egg Hunt

San Marcos invites you to bring the little ones to enjoy a pancake breakfast with Peter Cottontail. Toddlers through fifth-graders are welcome to join the egg hunt, where eggs with prizes will be hidden. April 20, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Walnut Grove Park, San Marcos.

Easter Egg Treasure Hunt and Bunny Visit

Don’t forget the Easter egg treasure hunt at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets. Eggs will be handed out at participating stores. Little “bunnies” can pick up a treasure map at Center Court. Photo-ops with Mr. Bunny are also available and smaller kids can create a craft. April 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Premium Outlets.

Eggstravaganza Spring Festival

At Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad bring the family over for this festival offering two fields for egg hunts for younger (5 and under), as well as older kids. Family scavenger hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, cookie decorating, a fun zone with Bounce Houses and a giant slide. Five-dollar activity cards and $5 unlimited fun zone wristbands available. BYO basket. April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Poinsettia Park, Carlsbad.

Botanic Garden Bunny Party

While there may not be an egg hunt here expect plenty of Easter activities at the San Diego Botanic Garden. From painting baskets and face painting to a bunny petting zoo, Easter Bunny led parade down a garden trail and crafts will be waiting to be explored. Reserve before you attend. April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $15 per child, at San Diego Botanic Garden, Encinitas.

Egg Hunt by the Sea

Register for an old-fashioned Easter egg hunt at Sea Grove Park, including three age groups. Pack a festive brunch to eat after the search. Reservations required. April 20, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Sea Grove Park in Del Mar.

Spring Festival and Egg Hunt

Kids in the third grade and younger ones, too, are invited to a spring festival and egg hunt in Solana Beach. There will be also be kid’s crafts, games, fun jumps, piñatas, Solana Beach Heritage Museum tours and photos with the spring Bunny. BYO basket. Ages: 0-9 years. April 20, at 10 a.m. at La Colonia Park, Solana Beach.

Oceanside Easter Egg Hunt

Enjoy designated egg hunt areas, various prizes, a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, all starting at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a magic show for the whole family to partake. This event is free for kids ages 3-11. April 20, 10 to 11 a.m., at Mance Buchanon Park, Oceanside.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt

Eat a grand buffet prepared by a culinary team, then let the little kiddies hunt for eggs. Call for reservations: (858)-381-8289. Cost: $95/adults, $30/kids, 3 and under free (includes brunch). April 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

Vista Spring Eggstravaganza Free family fun on at Vista’s Spring Eggstravaganza Kids, ages 2 to 12 can be a part of the “egg-citement” and receive eggs and candy, enjoy face painting, games and other extra activities. There will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny who will be available for selfies and photos. With more than 2,000 eggs and 1,000 jelly bean packets to distribute kids are sure to have a morning of springtime fun. The event is free and open to the public. April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista