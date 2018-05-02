Woman falls asleep at wheel, hits two palm trees and rolls vehicle

ENCINITAS — A 39-year-old female driver fell asleep at the wheel, plowing through two palm trees before landing upside down earlier this morning near the corner of B Street and South Coast Highway in Encinitas.

The woman was able to crawl from the vehicle on her own and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Sgt. Luis Chavez of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Encinitas Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after receiving a call at 5:27 a.m. of an overturned vehicle. Crews closed off access to the intersection and were able to remove the downed trees and vehicle debris.

Law enforcement officials said that alcohol was not a factor in the single-vehicle crash. There were no other passengers in the car and no one else was injured the incident, according to Chavez.

Chavez said the driver was not a resident of San Diego County and there was no other reported damage.

Photos by Jordan P. Ingram