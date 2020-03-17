Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in federal prison

REGION — Former Rep. Duncan Hunter — who pleaded guilty last year to a federal conspiracy charge for using $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenditures — has been sentenced to 11 months in federal prison this morning at the Edward J. Schwartz United States Courthouse in San Diego.

Hunter admitted to spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for family vacations, restaurant and bar tabs, clothes and other frivolous expenses over the course of several years, while falsely stating to his staff that the purchases were campaign-related.

Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan to impose a 14-month prison sentence, while Hunter’s attorneys are asking for up to 11 months of home confinement, plus 1,000 hours of community service.

Hunter’s wife and former campaign manager, Margaret, also pleaded guilty last year to misusing campaign funds and faces a possible five-year term when she is sentenced next month. The couple were charged in 2018 in a 60-count indictment.

This story will be updated with more information.