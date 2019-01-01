DUI arrests down this Memorial Day weekend, CHP says

REGION — The California Highway Patrol has arrested more than 50 people for suspected DUI violations on San Diego County freeways so far this holiday weekend, down considerably from last year’s pace.

Fifty-three intoxicated drivers have been taken into CHP custody in the San Diego region as of Monday morning, compared with 72 at the same time last Memorial Day weekend.

The CHP has handled one fatality since Friday, a motorcyclist who lost control and crashed into a road sign in Fallbrook on Saturday.

Statewide, the CHP’s DUI arrests are ahead of their pace last year, with 973 so far compared with 941 the year before. Fatalities are down slightly, from 28 last year to 26 this year.