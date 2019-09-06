69.76 F
Encinitas

Community Community Calendar

DRAKES HEAD ROMP GALA

by staff026

After founding Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego’s ROMP Gala in 2009, Rancho Santa Fe residents and philanthropists Hudson and Mary Drake are returning to serve as honorary chairs for the event’s 10th anniversary ROMP Enchanted: The Magic of Hope,” at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar Oct. 12. The Drakes founded the ROMP Gala to raise funds to support other families with critically ill or injured children receiving treatment at San Diego area hospitals. San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House provides “a home away from home” to families who have a critically ill or injured child in a nearby local hospital and keeps them close to one another during a medical crisis.

 

 

