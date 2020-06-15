Drake earns leading six nominations for 2020 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Drake scored a leading six nominations today for the 2020 BET Awards, while Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch collected five nods each.

Drake landed in categories including best male hip-hop artist and video of the year for his collaboration with Chris Brown, “No Guidance.”

Also nominated for best male hip-hop artist were Dababy, Future, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott. Nominations for best female hip-hop artist were Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie.

Beyonce, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Kehlani, Lizzo and Summer Walker were nominated for best female R&B/pop artist. For male R&B/pop artist, nominations went to Anderson .Paak, Chris Brown, Jacquees, Khalid, The Weeknd and Usher.

Nominated for best group were Chloe x Halle, City Girls, Earthgang, Griselda, Jackboys and Migos.

This is the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards, and for the first time, the awards will be televised on a major broadcast network, with CBS airing the June 28 event. The show will also air on BET and BET HER.

The awards are build as “the ultimate platform to showcase the best

and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience.”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajee Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, “Underdog”

Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act