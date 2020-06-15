Drake earns leading six nominations for 2020 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Drake scored a leading six nominations today for the 2020 BET Awards, while Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch collected five nods each.
Drake landed in categories including best male hip-hop artist and video of the year for his collaboration with Chris Brown, “No Guidance.”
Also nominated for best male hip-hop artist were Dababy, Future, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott. Nominations for best female hip-hop artist were Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie.
Beyonce, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Kehlani, Lizzo and Summer Walker were nominated for best female R&B/pop artist. For male R&B/pop artist, nominations went to Anderson .Paak, Chris Brown, Jacquees, Khalid, The Weeknd and Usher.
Nominated for best group were Chloe x Halle, City Girls, Earthgang, Griselda, Jackboys and Migos.
This is the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards, and for the first time, the awards will be televised on a major broadcast network, with CBS airing the June 28 event. The show will also air on BET and BET HER.
The awards are build as “the ultimate platform to showcase the best
and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience.”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Beyonce
- H.E.R.
- Jhene Aiko
- Kehlani
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown
- Jacquees
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- Chloe x Halle
- City Girls
- EarthGang
- Griselda
- JACKBOYS
- Migos
Best Collaboration
- Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
- Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
Video of the Year
- Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- DaBaby, “Bop”
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- Director X
- Eif Rivera
- Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
- DaniLeigh
- Lil Nas X
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch
- Summer Walker
- YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
- Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
- Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
- Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
- I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
- Kirk, DaBaby
- Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
- Fred Hammond, “Alright”
- John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
- Kanye West, “Follow God”
- Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”
- PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
- The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Cynthia Erivo
- Issa Rae
- Regina King
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Zendaya
Best Actor
- Billy Porter
- Eddie Murphy
- Forest Whitaker
- Jamie Foxx
- Michael B. Jordan
- Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
- Alex Hibbert
- Asante Blackk
- Jahi Di’Allo Winston
- Marsai Martin
- Miles Brown
- Storm Reid
Best Movie
- Bad Boys for Life
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Harriet
- Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
- Just Mercy
- Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
- Ajee Wilson
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
- Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
- Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”
- Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
- Layton Greene, “I Choose”
- Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
- Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award
- Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- DaBaby, “Bop”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
- The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Innoss’B (DRC)
- Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
- Dave (U.K.)
- Stormzy (U.K.)
- Ninho (France)
- S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
- Rema (Nigeria)
- SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
- Celeste (U.K.)
- Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
- Hatik (France)
- Stacy (France)