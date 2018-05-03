Downtown project breaks ground

The 100 Main Street project officially broke ground on April 9. Jay Wentz of JCG Development and StreetLights Residential have partnered together for the mixed-use, five-story project located on the corner of Vista Village Drive and South Santa Fe Avenue. Vista City Council members, along with project developers, were on hand for the big day.

WDG Architecture designed the building.

On the upper floors, 100 Main Street will include 126 residential units ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residential dwellers will also have access to a pool on the second floor.

The lower level will offer 14,500 square feet of commercial space while another floor of the building will be dedicated to parking.

“The city required a certain amount of parking spaces for residential and commercial,” said Andrea McCullough, city communications, adding that there will be 268 parking spaces.

Thirty-three of those spots will be dedicated to retail customers of 100 Main Street.

According to McCullough, the property site, which was a city-owned property, was purchased by the developers a little over two years ago. She said the project complements the city’s vision for continuing the growth of the downtown area.

“The City Council vision is for a walkable and vibrant downtown,” she said. “And we have seen this in the last couple of years as the craft breweries came in — restaurants are opening still.”

This project will add more activity to the downtown area.

The estimated time of completion for 100 Main Street is March 2020.

McCullough noted that this project was a long time in the works. Developers who were interested in this highly visible corner in the past were not able to move forward for one reason or another. One primary reason was the recession.

“The lot had stayed vacant for quite a while, and it is our gateway property to the downtown,” she said.

McCullough said for years the property served as a dirt parking lot. However, in April 2016, a new parking lot was created on Citrus Avenue, on the corner of Broadway. Both parallel and angular spaces were designed to accommodate more than 130 spots for the downtown area.

The timing of Citrus Avenue parking spots coincided with when JCG Development and StreetLights Residential purchased the property. The Planning Commission approved the development in October 2016.

McCullough said the 100 Main Street project is part of the bigger picture regarding how the city of Vista is trying to bring more foot traffic to downtown.

“This, of course, will bring vitality and people into the restaurants and the shops,” she said. “This will create a more vibrant downtown area and a great experience for visitors and residents.”