Dogs hit the waves for surf lessons

Above, Boo the bulldog is rock solid on his ride to shore during the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Dog Surf-A-Thon.

DEL MAR — The school bell has rung, the sun is finally making an appearance, and dogs are wagging their way to the beach because doggie surf class is officially in session. Helen Woodward Animal Center hosted the start of Dog Surf Lessons June 14 to get beach-loving pups surf-ready for the Center’s “Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon” set for Sept. 8.

Surf dogs in training paddled out for the first class of the summer at the Del Mar Dog Beach. Back again to support Helen Woodward Animal Center, SoCal Surf Dogs will lead the pack for additional lessons scheduled at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon on July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Register at animalcenter.org/dogsurflessons or call (858) 756-4117, ext. 350.

Gigi Hokstad and her assistant, Joanne Esposito, will lead the charge for the SoCal Surf Dog instructors and start with a group land lesson, where each dog is then paired with an expert instructor and two volunteers as four-legged students learn surfing fundamentals as well as advanced techniques.

“Surfing is at the core of San Diego culture and what better way to enjoy this fun activity than with your four-legged best friend,” said Jessica Gercke, PR & Communications director at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

All money from registration sales for Surf Dog Lessons directly support the orphan pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. To maximize safety and fun, there are limited spaces available in each 50-minute-long class and spots fill up quickly. All classes cost $45 with a 20-percent discount offered for any additional lessons, and include the use of the required canine life-vests and surf board.

Dogs with tail-wagging enthusiasm for the waves are encouraged to take part in Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 14th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon on Sept. 8 at Del Mar Dog Beach, and show off their skills competing in their respective size category. The annual summer-closer event dog surf competition directly benefits orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

For more information, questions or to register, go to animalcenter.org/dogsurflessons or call (858) 756-4117, ext. 350 or stop by Helen Woodward Animal Center at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.