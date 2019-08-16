74.55 F
Docent opportunities at Botanic Gardens

by staff022

ENCINITAS — Become a docent for the Fall 2019 session at San Diego Botanic Garden beginning from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Gain in-depth knowledge about the collection of plants at the 37-acre garden. Cost is $60 fee for nine classes. Pre-requisites prior to enrollment required.
Docent activities include planning and working on special events, volunteering in garden beautification, and helping the garden run smoothly. Docents are also encouraged (but not required) to lead garden tours. To each of these activities, docents bring valuable leadership made possible through this specialized training.
Classes for the session take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at San Diego Botanic Garden on:
— Sept. 5: Introduction to Docent Program & Garden Overview
— Sept. 12: Botany Bootcamp & Larabee Legacy
— Sept. 26: Palms and Cycads
— Oct. 3: Trees in the Garden and the Herb Garden
— Oct. 10: Succulent
— Oct. 24: CA Natives Plants & Firescape Gardens
— Oct. 31: Mediterranean Climate Gardens
— Nov. 14: Bamboo and Subtropical Fruit Gardens
— Nov. 21: The Conservatory and Children’s Programs @ SDBG
Register by calling Jill Gardner at (760) 436-3036, ext. 218. For more information, contact Liz Woodward, SDBG Docent Training Coordinator, at liz@woodwardweb.net or (760) 420-1455.

