Diverse buyers are embracing Loden at Olivenhain in Encinitas

Loden at Olivenhain is drawing homebuyers as diverse as the opportunities builder Woodbridge Pacific Group offers at this secluded enclave, and they are drawn by the fusion of estate home design and a unique town and country lifestyle. “Some buyers grew up in Encinitas and are returning to raise their families in the place they love most,” said Chad Ross, Senior Sales Counselor for Loden builder Woodbridge Pacific Group (WPG).

“Couples looking to downsize from Rancho Santa Fe, and multi-gen households love Loden,” added Ross. “The level of choice we offer in designs, home sites and personalizing opportunities makes it possible to craft your new home to your specific preferences, and that’s very enticing!”

Loden at Olivenhain includes just 16 residences, on homesites of 9,000 to more than 26,000 square feet. In 7 unique configurations, one- and two-story designs provide approximately 3,100 to 4,500 square feet of living space and up to 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. Pricing is from the $1.4 millions, and WPG offers a 3% referral fee to cooperating brokers.

Adjacent to Rancho Santa Fe, Loden offers views oriented to a spectacular natural setting of rolling hills and majestic stands of mature eucalyptus. Richly detailed architecture includes Monterey, Tuscan, Spanish, Italianate, Farmhouse, Traditional, Santa Barbara and Modern styles.

Formal dining rooms and expansive great rooms with showcase kitchens highlight every design. Each home includes a covered outdoor living space, and courtyards, porches or decks further enrich selected plans.

Opulent master suites are situated on ground or second level, depending on plan. Secondary bedrooms feature en suite or Jack and Jill bath design, and one home includes a self-contained casita. Home offices, game rooms, media rooms and lofts are among per plan highlights.

“These homes will look and live very much like custom designs,” said Ross. “Add the beautiful setting and town and country living, and it’s easy to see why Loden shoppers make the decision to be Loden buyers.”

Location advantages include highly ranked elementary, middle and high schools, and easy access to upscale shopping, dining and entertainment at La Jolla Village Square, Del Mar Shopping Center, Del Mar Plaza and Carlsbad Premium Outlets.

Residents are also just 5 miles from the Pacific, with parks and preserves close at hand. Among them: Torrey Pines State Reserve, Torrey Hills Park and Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve.

Located at Dove Song Way and Desert Rose Way in Encinitas, Loden’s sales gallery is currently open by appointment only. Please call 858-882-7881 to speak with Senior Counselor Chad Ross.

“To get the latest on our upcoming model opening and available homes, we suggest becoming part of our priority list,” Ross said. “You can sign up at the gallery, or register online at LodenOlivenhain.com.”