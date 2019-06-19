Deputies raid, shutter North County pot dispensary

VALLEY CENTER — Authorities raided a North County marijuana dispensary yesterday, seizing its stock and arresting employees operating the business.

Deputies served a search warrant at about 10 a.m. at Green Apple Marijuana Collective, 27455 Valley Center Road, according to sheriff’s officials.

During the operation, the personnel seized “a large amount” of processed cannabis, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia, cash and business equipment, Sgt. George Crysler said. Three workers were taken into custody on suspicion of taking part in illegal marijuana sales.

In March 2017, the county Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated areas in San Diego County, though two existing medicinal-cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and another in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

“The county anticipates continued enforcement and securing of structures for (marijuana) businesses operating without a valid permit,” Crysler said.