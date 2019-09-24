Dentist determined not liable in fraudulent billing case

ENCINITAS — Local dentist James Charles Lajevic won a case against a disgruntled former patient in small claims court on July 22.

Lajevic, 71, had been taken to court by Gerry Simoni, 62, who alleged he was fraudulently billed $2,750 for procedures that he claimed were never performed.

A San Diego Superior Court judge ruled that neither Lajevic nor Simoni owed the other any money.

Lajevic has run into problems in the past, as outlined in previous Coast News articles, but is currently in good standing with the California Dental Board.

The Rancho Santa Fe resident has been in practice for more than 45 years, including stints in Pennsylvania, Nevada and now California.

A one-time professor at the University of Pittsburgh school of Dental Medicine, Lajevic was also the founder of the first facility in the United States dedicated to implant dentistry.

Lajevic, who plans to open a new implant facility in Pennsylvania — where he is in good standing — has more recently qualified for the 2018 edition of the Who’s Who Top Doctors “Honors Edition,” which celebrates America’s top doctors.

His company, Correct Choice Dental Group, operates out of Encinitas at 199 North El Camino Real East.