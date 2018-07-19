Del Mar celebrates new hub

City leaders cut the ribbon on the Del Mar Civic Center June 30 during dedication ceremonies of completion of the 20-month-long construction project.

“Today is a day to honor the many trailblazers over the past decades whose vision and hard work made this facility a reality,” Mayor Dwight Worden said.

At 8,855 square feet, City Hall serves the public with a single, one-stop counter for residents to conduct business. At a separate, free-standing Town Hall, meetings of the City Council, Planning Commission and other advisory committees will be held, as well as community events.

Single-story and low-slung, the sandstone-colored City Hall sits beneath a sloping roof supported by exposed, heavy timbers. A breezeway connects the building to a glass and wood-sided Town Hall, with a multi-angular, glass-and-timber cupola.

Tucked beneath Camino del Mar between 10th and 11th Streets, the complex is designed to protect public views and maximize public access for gatherings, the Saturday farmer’s market and enjoyment of the plaza and viewing decks. The landscaping includes drought-tolerant plants, Monterey cypress and Torrey pine trees and artificial turf.

“We focused on forming well-scaled outdoor spaces,” said architect Mike Jobes of the Miller Hull Partnership.

The underground garage includes 141 spaces, charging stations for electric vehicles and room for visitors to downtown Del Mar. Jobes described some of the center’s environmentally-friendly features: natural ventilation, minimal light pollution, low-flow plumbing fixtures, eco-friendly materials and deep overhangs to reduce heat gain. A photovoltaic and battery-storage system, funded by a California Energy Commission grant, is to be installed soon.