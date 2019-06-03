Deaths at San Marcos home prompts homicide probe

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include the discovery of a second deceased individual inside the home.

SAN MARCOS — A man and woman were found dead on Monday inside a home near Lake San Marcos where two children were found unharmed.

Deputies responded about 10:15 a.m. to a call of unknown trouble at a home in the 1000 block of Lanza Court and were told by a neighbor that two children, ages 10 and 11, were inside and afraid to come out, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chad Boudreau.

Deputies made entry and found a man and a woman inside, both of them unresponsive. Medics arrived and pronounced them dead at the scene about 11 a.m., Boudreau said.

The children were taken from the scene to be reunited with family members, Boudreau said.