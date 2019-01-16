Deadline approaching for city commissions

REGION — A handful of commissions are in need of returning or new members in Vista and Carlsbad.

City boards, such as the planning commission, have vacant positions and the cities is encouraging residents to apply.

In Vista, positions are open for Community Safety, Investment Advisory, Parks and Recreation, Planning, Public Arts, Sales Tax Oversight, Senior Citizens Affairs, Traffic and the Central Vista Business Improvement District. In total, 33 positions will be approved by the City Council.

The terms for those positions expire March 31.

Incumbents must apply on or before Jan. 31, while new applicants have until Feb. 10.

Applicants must be a resident of Vista and 18 years or older, except for the Senior Citizens Affairs Committee, which requires three of the seven members to be 55 or older, according to Vista City Clerk Kathy Valdez.

In Carlsbad, the City Council will approve two positions to the Planning Commission, as the terms of Marty Montgomery and Jeff Segall expire in February. Applications are open with the filing deadline expiring on Jan. 31. Several other vacancies will be open later this year and the city typically gives a 30-day notice for applicants.

Applicants must also be a resident in Carlsbad and registered to vote, although members of the Carlsbad Business Improvement District and Carlsbad Golf Lodging Improvement boards are exempted.

Nominees will be confirmed by a majority vote of the City Council.