Day 1: Surfing stakes get higher at Supergirl Pro

Gabriela Bryan. Photo by Steinmetz for ASA Entertainment

OCEANSIDE The athletic agility of the best females surfers on the planet will continue to be on display in Oceanside on Saturday, as the Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro kicks off its second day.

In addition to hosting the largest all-female surf competition in the world, the Supergirl event features pro women’s skateboarders, gamers and more. It’s a way of showcasing —and empowering — girls and women in the sports where they’ve often gone underrepresented.

Plus, it’s just pure fun, serving up live music, vendors and the best of So Cal beach culture throughout the weekend.

Surf’s up  

Dimity Stoyle, a 26-year-old pro surfer from Australia’s Sunshine Coast, said the Supergirl Pro makes the athletes “feel like little stars.” Stoyle certainly shone brightly on Friday, taking the top spot in her Round Two heat with a score of 15.16 out of 20.

“I got good waves,” she said. “I thought it was going to be a little tricky because it was quite windy, but the wind backed off right around the time of my heat.” Just south of the Oceanside Pier, the waves consistently rolled in on Friday at about three-to-four feet in height — a good backdrop for the women to use to show off their skills.

Samantha Sibley, a 16-year-old from nearby San Clemente, also dazzled the crowds with fast-moving board work and stunning tricks that saw her catch air, earn a 14.07 overall score and show that she’s ready to run with the big dogs on Saturday.

Sam Sibley. Photo by Steinmetz for ASA Entertainment

On Saturday, attendees will be treated to the skills of six-time World Surf League champion Stephanie Gilmore, who makes her first appearance ever at Supergirl Pro. Also in the mix is three-time world champ Carissa Moore, the number-two ranked Lakey Peterson, the 2017 Supergirl Pro winner Courtney Conlogue and many more.

Sibley and Stoyle earned their way into Saturday’s first round, when those who made the cut on Friday go head to head against the highest-ranked contenders already slotted into twelve heats. Stoyle’s looking for a “big result” at this competition, she said, which would provide momentum and points going into the second half of the year’s circuit.

She’s not alone in that ambition. The Supergirl Pro provides a shot at earning valuable qualifying points that increase the further along in the competition the surfers advance. The winner takes 6,000 points, making this event one of the most anticipated in the U.S. for the Qualifying Series.

Click here for a live video stream of today’s events

Enter the ‘Curb Queens’

In addition to all-star surfing, the “Curb Queens Skate Pro” competition will give female skateboarders a chance to compete in a street-style event from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Professionals and amateurs alike will be presented with curbs and rails that they have to navigate skillfully, demonstrating style and control in a course that simulates a street environment.

Carly Vanderkarr. Photo by Carey Blakely

On Friday, 17-year-old Carly Vanderkarr checked out the course layout and chatted excitedly about her plans for Saturday’s contest. “I want to do a back 50,” she said, a favorite trick of hers that requires grinding the back half of the board on a rail.

Vanderkarr, who says she skates about four times a week, including at a ministry and outreach spot in Oceanside informally called  “skateboarding church,” inspected the course’s surface. She noted the indents and imperfections that could catch a wheel and send one tumbling.

“I’m going to have to be careful,” she said, but it was clear that this smiling Curb Queen was thinking more about the fun she would have when the contest kicks off.

Last man standing at ‘Fortnite Friday’

In the gaming tent, “Fortnite” was all the rage on Friday — from opening to close. Matt Brown, who was working there, shared, “At 9:59 a.m., there was a line of about 15 to 20 people just waiting for us to say, ‘Okay, you can play Fortnite now.’”

When asked why the game is so popular, Brown attributed its appeal to the “cartoony, kid-friendly” look as well as the risk quotient, which he said is a common feature in the battle royale genre of games. In “Fortnite,” when the character you’re playing dies, you’re done.

Brown grinned. “You’re looking to be the last man standing. Isn’t that what America is all about?”

On Saturday, the games switch to “League of Legends” and “Smash 4,” with free play and tournaments available. On Sunday, some of the world’s best female gamers will compete in “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”

Rock on

The musical talents of various artists will continue to entertain and inspire at The Strand near the pier. Saturday offers five free shows and an all-female DJ competition from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m.

For more on the Supergirl Pro’s surf contest, musical offerings and more, check out http://supergirlpro.com/welcome-to-super-girl-jam/.

SATURDAY CONTEST AND EVENT SCHEDULE
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.              Round of 48 Surf Heats
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.            Supergirl Gamer Pro League of Legends and Smash 4 Tournaments
1 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.         Round of 24 Surf Heats
2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.         Curb Queens Skate Pro
2:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.    Sound Session Female DJ Competition
5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.         Supergirl Concert Series: Josie Dunn
5:35 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.    Supergirl Concert Series: The Vamps

SUNDAY CONTEST AND EVENT SCHEDULE
8 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.        Round of 16 Surf Heats
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.             Supergirl Gamer Pro Hearthstone and CS:GO Tournaments
11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.       Female Empowerment Panel Discussion
11:20 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.   Surfing Quarterfinals
1:20 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.     Surfing Semifinals
1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.           Supergirl Concert Series: Drake Bell
2:20 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.      Celebrity Surf Competition
2:45 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.     Surfing Finals
3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.           Supergirl Concert Series: Elle Winter
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.           Supergirl Pro Surf Awards Ceremony
4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.           Supergirl Concert Series: Madison Beer
4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.      Supergirl Concert Series: Cody Simpson

High Rez images of today’s competition (all photo credit Steinmetz for ASA Ent) are available here.

Upcoming Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro QS 6,000 Round 3 Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Pauline Ado (FRA), Kobie Enright (AUS), Zoe McDougall (HAW)

Heat 2: Bronte Macaulay (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Ella Williams (NZL), Bailey Nagy (HAW)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Chelsea Tuach (BRB), Ainara Aymat (EUK), Leilani McGonagle (CRI)

Heat 4: Keely Andrew (AUS), Brisa Hennessy (HAW), Maud Le Car (FRA), Gabriela Bryan (HAW)

Heat 5: Malia Manuel (HAW), Macy Callaghan (AUS), Justine Dupont (FRA),

Heat 6: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Alana Blanchard (HAW), Mahina Maeda (JPN), Ren Hashimoto (JPN)

Heat 7: Lakey Peterson (USA), Alyssa Spencer (USA), India Robinson (AUS), Isabella Nichols (AUS)

Heat 8: Coco Ho (HAW), Holly Wawn (AUS), Meah Collins (USA), Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

Heat 9: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Philippa Anderson (AUS), Samantha Sibley (USA), Melani Giunta (PER)

Heat 10:  Caroline Marks (USA), Teresa Bonvalot (PRT), Alessa Quizon (HAW), Dominic Barona (ECU)

Heat 11: Sage Erickson (USA), Paige Hareb (NZL), Summer Macedo (HAW), Rachel Presti (USA)

Heat 12: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Kirra Pinkerton (USA), Dimity Stoyle (AUS), Tia Blanco (PRI)

Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro QS 6,000 Round 1 Results:

Heat 1: Carol Henrique (PRT) 11.37, Freya Prumm (AUS) 7.64, Tanika Hoffman (ZAF) 5.16, Nicole Fulford (USA) 3.03

Heat 2: Sophia Fulton (AUS) 11.57, Brianna Cope (HAW) 9.53, Tessa Thyssen (FRA) 6.37, Emily Gussoni (ITA) 4.67

Heat 3: Emily Nishimoto (JPN) 10.77, Leila Riccobuano (HAW) 10.17, Havanna Cabrero (PRI) 5.30, Lucia Cosoleto (ARG) 4.97

Heat 4: Alysse Cooper (AUS) 15.84, Ainara Aymat (EUK) 5.50, Taina Hinckel (BRA) 5.44, Sol Aguirre (PER) 5.37

Heat 5: Justine Dupont (FRA) 12.84, Shelby Detmers (MEX) 9.94, Teal Hogg (ZAF) 6.94, Kloee Openshaw (USA) 4.77

Heat 6: Nagisa Tashiro (JPN) 8.83, Ren Hashimoto (JPN) 7.47, Savanna Stone (HAW) 7.27, Chelsea Roett (BRB) 3.47

Heat 7: Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 14.17, Felicity Palmateer (AUS) 12.13, Vahine Fierro (PYF) 8.17, Brittany Penaroza (HAW) 5.83

Heat 8: Meah Collins (USA) 11.60, Daniela Rosas (PER) 11.30, Zahli Kelly (AUS) 10.06, Marissa Shaw (USA) 8.90

Heat 9: Camilla Kemp (PRT) 11.56, Lorena Fica (CHL) 10.73, Julia Camargo (BRA) 7.56, Lucia Martino (ESP) 7.30

Heat 10: Ellie Brooks (AUS) 11.10, Shino Matsuda (JPN) 10.50, Julie Nishimoto (JPN) 9.04, Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 9.03

Heat 11: Sara Wakita (JPN) 14.07, Alyssa Lock (AUS) 10.73, Autumn Hays (USA) 8.03, Izzi Gomez (USA) 7.80

Heat 12: Rachel Presti (USA) 11.87, Tia Blanco (PRI) 9.70, Molly Kirk (USA) 7.37, Frankie Harrer (DEU) 5.37

Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro QS 6,000 Round 2 Results:

Heat 1: Kobie Enright (AUS) 15.23, Bailey Nagy (HAW) 12.67, Carol Henrique (PRT) 10.67, Brianna Cope (HAW) 10.26

Heat 2: Ella Williams (NZL) 12.57, Zoe McDougall (HAW) 11.53, Sophia Fulton (AUS) 10.70, Freya Prumm (AUS) 10.10

Heat 3: Ainara Aymat (EUK) 13.00, Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 12.96, Emily Nishimoto (JPN) 12.77, Minori Kawai (JPN) 8.70

Heat 4: Maud Le Car (FRA) 10.46, Leilani McGonagle (CRI) 10.40, Leila Riccobuano (HAW) 10.27, Alysse Cooper (AUS) 8.27

Heat 5: Justine Dupont (FRA) 10.03, Ren Hashimoto (JPN) 9.84, Mikaela Greene (AUS) 8.97, Leticia Canales (EUK) 8.47

Heat 6: Mahina Maeda (JPN) 12.40, Sophie McCullough (AUS) 11.27, Shelby Detmers (MEX) 9.60, Nagisa Tashiro (JPN) 7.50

Heat 7: India Robinson (AUS) 13.17, Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 12.50, Daniela Rosas (PER) 9.63, Kirra Belle-Olsson (AUS) 9.50

Heat 8: Meah Collins (USA) 13.83, Isabella Nichols (AUS) 9.56, Felicity Palmateer (AUS) 6.14, Hinako Kurokawa (JPN) 1.77

Heat 9: Samantha Sibley (USA) 14.07, Dominic Barona (ECU) 10.66, Camilla Kemp (PRT) 8.47, Shino Matsuda (JPN) 7.40

Heat 10: Alessa Quizon (HAW) 13.34, Melanie Giunta (PER) 9.13, Ellie Brooks (USA) 7.40, Lorena Fica (CHL) 5.64

Heat 11: Summer Macedo (HAW) 13.00, Tia Blanco (PRI) 9.03, Sara Wakita (JPN) 7.43, Nicole Pallet (ZAF) 5.60

Heat 12: Dimity Stoyle (AUS) 15.16, Rachel Presti (USA) 11.67, Alyssa Lock (AUS) 10.80, Josefina Ane (ARG) 9.33
