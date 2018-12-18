DAOU a beacon of fine wine in Paso Robles

Off to the west of the 101, in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles, about a half-day journey or so on the road from north San Diego, stands a solitary mountain of some 2,300 feet, producing magnificent Cabernet Sauvignon.

Everything about this mountain is so right for the highest quality Cabernet. When the brother team of Georges and Daniel Daou staked their claim after growing up in France with a love of wine, then achieving great success in America in academics and in the tech world, the dream of DAOU Mountain turned into the discovery of a lifetime. It did not come quickly. As a matter of fact, when the decision was made to pursue their vision of making the best Bordeaux French-style wines in the world, it took them eight years to find this location. Twelve years ago, DAOU Mountain was named and planting began at the pinnacle of what would become the largest wine country in California, Paso Robles. “It was wild country then and we struggled to quickly put up a single building to start making wine,” Daniel Daou told me. “We were just 14 miles from the ocean and you could feel it. The calcerous lime soil had a very similar make up to what makes Bordeaux vineyards thrive. Our wines have lots of minerality and natural acidity. Over time, wine experts have applauded our efforts and now expect us to make great Cabernet Sauvignon. The American dream is still alive. We have challenged ourselves to produce wines that will rival the greatest. There is no question that we have the terroir. This terroir is naturally inclined to produce wines of extraordinary staying power. We spare no amount of imagination or technology in harnessing that power to make wines of dimension and elegance.”

At the recent Vigilucci’s Steak and Seafood Wine Dinner in Carlsbad, speakers included, from left: Daniel Brunner, regional sales manager, proprietor/winemaker Daniel Daou, both from DAOU Vineyards &Winery, and Matt Moore, general manager/wine director for Vigilucci’s.

Vigilucci’s Seafood and Steakhouse on the Coast Highway in Carlsbad was bustling on the night Daniel Daou came with his regional sales manager, Daniel Brunner, a former restaurant executive at Vigilucci’s.

Both had passionate words of praise for Paso Robles and their vineyard’s promise.

Vigilucci’s General Manager and Wine Director Matt Moore expressed his gratitude for the sold-out turn out and the experience of the four-course dinner with four elite wines from theDAOU collection. After introducing his family and several close Paso Robles neighbors, Daou spoke about his and his brother’s great adventure and the elegance of his DAOU wines.

This night he brought with him a Burgundian style 2017 Reserve Chardonnay, a 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, a 2016 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and the pinnacle of his success, the 2014 Estate Soul Of A Lion, a Bordeaux style blend made with 86 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 10 percent Cabernet Franc and 4 percent Petit Verdot ($144.99).

In the glass, the wine reveals a rich, deep complex bouquet of cassis, black currant, licorice, incense, ripe plums and a hint of vanilla. On the palate the wine is full-bodied, layered and complex, with a lengthy finish. The great structure will allow it to evolve for years to come. And to think it all began with the finish of a dream … on DAOU Mountain.

Learn more at daouvineyards.com.

Wine Bytes