CVS opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Carlsbad, Oceanside

REGION — CVS Health will open seven additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across San Diego County today, as part of its goal to establish 1,000 testing locations across the country by the end of the month.

The new San Diego County sites are among 91 slated to open across California on Friday, with the ultimate goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month nationwide, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Patients will utilize self-swab tests in their car while monitored by pharmacy technicians, who will provide the test kit and instructions. Tests will be sent to an independent third-party lab, with results available in about three days, according to CVS Health.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.

In San Diego County, the testing sites are located at CVS pharmacies at:

— 2650 Gateway Road, Carlsbad;

— 4615 Frazee Road, Oceanside;

— 1980 College Blvd., Oceanside;

— 9225 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego;

— 1302 W. Mission Road, San Marcos;

— 997 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos; and

— 635 S. Melrose Drive, Vista.

CVS also opened seven other testing sites across the county last week at the following locations:

— 7740 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad;

— 163rd Avenue Extension, Chula Vista;

— 645 E. Palomar St., Chula Vista;

— 1299 Broadway, El Cajon;

— 572 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon;

— 14589 Camino Del Norte, San Diego; and

— 3350 Palm Ave., San Diego.

“Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic,” said Larry J. Merlo, CVS Health president and CEO. “We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

A complete list of testing sites is available at https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.