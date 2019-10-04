65.26 F
The No. 3/4 Cal State San Marcos women’s golf team brought home a big win Sept. 24, after taking first in the RJGA Shootout in Arizona. Courtesy photo
CSUSM women’s golf start with big win

by staff030

SAN MARCOS — The No. 3/4 Cal State San Marcos women’s golf team collected its third consecutive tournament win at Golf Club of Estrella Sept. 24, after being crowned the RJGA Shootout at Estrella champions with a 17-over 593.

Senior Jaime Jacob was the individual medalist, defeating Point Loma’s Alli Kim by one stroke. Cal State San Marcos senior and defending NCAA Division II Women’s Golf individual champion, Jacob picked up right where she left off – winning.

Jacob has been named the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Golfer of the Week for Sept. 18, the first award of the 2019-20 season. This is Jacob’s eighth weekly conference award in her already-decorated collegiate career.

The senior from Encinitas fired a 68-72-140 (-4) at the RJGA Shootout at Estrella in Goodyear, Ariz., to win the title and lead Cal State San Marcos to team victory as well.

CSUSM won the tournament by 13 strokes as Sonoma State and Point Loma finished tied for second. The team also led the field in Par-5 scoring (4.85, -6). The Cougars finished with a tournament-best 25 birdies with Jacob tallying eight in the 36 holes.

