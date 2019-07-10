CSUSM women golfers named All-American Scholars

Above, from left, Cal State University San Marcos golfers Savannah Magallon, Sarah Garcia, Claire Hogle, Head Coach Greg Hutton, Assistant Coach Jennifer Johnson, Bergen Benedict and Jaime Jacob, gather to celebrate the 2018-2019 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars trophy.

SAN MARCOS — Five Cal State San Marcos women’s golfers, Bergen Benedict, Sarah Garcia, Claire Hogle, Jaime Jacob and Savannah Magallon, were named 2018-2019 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars.

“It’s amazing to see what this group has accomplished both on and off the course,” said Head Coach Greg Hutton. “They are a coach’s dream and I couldn’t be more proud.”

A total of 1,097 women’s golfers across NCAA Division I, II and III were recognized by the WGCA. The minimum cumulative GPA to qualify for the team is 3.50.

In their inaugural appearance at the NCAA Division II National Championships, the Cougars earned the school’s first runner-up NCAA title. Jacob was selected to the WGCA All-American Division II first team after bringing home CSUSM’s first individual National Championship trophy. Hogle snagged second team honors after finishing tied for 28th place.

All five Cougars earned All-CCAA honors with Hogle, Jacob and Magallon collecting first team honors while Benedict and Garcia took honorable mention.

The team finished the fall with a GPA of 3.85 and in the spring they finished with a GPA of 3.92, the highest team GPA ever in CSUSM Athletics history.

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents more than 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.