CSUSM volleyball shines in Italy

During its first European tour in program history, the Cal State San Marcos women’s volleyball team went a perfect 3-0 against international competition in Italy in late July.

“This means a lot to our team and what we are trying to accomplish this season,” said CSUSM head coach Andrea Leonard. “The international competition was really strong. It was a different style of play and it really challenged us in a lot of different ways. This was a great start for our team. We are leaving this tour with a lot information and things to work on ahead of the start of our season.”

First, the Cougars beat Dream Volley Pisa in five sets, then they faced Volley Cecina twice during their visit. In the first match against Volley Cecina, the Cougars won four sets and dropped one. But the Cougars bounced back during their second match against Cecina and won in four sets.

During their week in Italy, the women were also able to immerse themselves into the Italian culture through language, history, art, traditions and food.

CSUSM volleyball opens the 2018-19 regular season with the Aug. 23-25 Cougar Classic tournament at The Sports Center, 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos. For more information and tickets, visit CSUSMCougars.com.