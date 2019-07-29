Craft wines come together in new tasting room

OCEANSIDE — Skip and Maureen Coomber knew they were making good wine.

Their wines were featured in top San Diego restaurants and they had the ratings to prove it. What was missing, however, was the experience of interacting with the people who were enjoying those wines.

The couple searched the coast for the perfect place to open a winery and tasting room. Oceanside fit the bill in every way.

Thus, Coomber Craft Wines Oceanside opened May 1 and has been bringing wine drinking to locals, family and friends together ever since.

In 2008 the Coombers partnered with investors to open a $40 million winemaking facility in Santa Barbara County. “We knew exactly what kind of wines we wanted to make,” Skip said. “We were able to buy really good grapes and had world-class winemakers on staff.

You can’t make a better wine than the grapes you buy. All you can do is mess it up. And our winemaker doesn’t mess it up.”

In 2010, the Coombers submitted their Cabernet Sauvignon to Wine Enthusiast for a rating. “We got a call from them that almost made us fall out of our chairs,” Skip said. “They told us that our wine would receive a 95 rating. We are so proud of that.”

With everything falling into place, they searched for a friendly city to open their tasting room. “It turns out that Oceanside was looking for a business like ours and it was a perfect match,” Skip said. “The really wonderful thing is how nice and genuine the people who live here are. Everyone is supportive and giving, and the businesses here all support each other.”

Although they feature world-class wines, their tasting room is designed for comfort and fun. “We’ve tried to create a fun experience for anyone who comes in,” Skip said.

Their large patio is kid and dog friendly and features live music four nights a week.

“We have several wine clubs, including a limited secret club for locals only,” Skip said. “Our business is predicated on the philosophy of taking care of the locals first while making a welcoming environment for tourists. We have fun events and trips. It’s a community.”

Don’t be surprised to find Skip and Maureen in the tasting room on any given evening. “We are here regularly and we’ve made a lot of new friends,” Skip said. “We support local organizations and are really involved. We are excited to support female empowerment with the upcoming launch of our new brand of Surfer Girl wines in partnership with the Super Girl Pro as well.”

Coomber Craft Wines is open Monday to Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. at 611 Mission Avenue.

Find them at coomberwines.com.