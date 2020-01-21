Craft Beer in North County: Lots on tap for North County craft breweries

It is a busy time for North County craft breweries. I can’t remember a month when there were this many announcements.

Ebullition Brew Works opened its new tasting room and kitchen in Bressi Ranch (2628 Gateway Road #135 in Carlsbad) on Jan. 17. That puts them just a quarter mile from the Pizza Port production brewery and brewpub, and half a mile in the opposite direction from Carlsbad Brewing Company (which still isn’t brewing on site according to my latest information but which has a large selection of guest beers and a kitchen). That will make an excellent brewery crawl.

Booze Brothers Brewing Co. of Vista soft-opened a new tasting room in Oceanside (606 Mission Avenue) at the beginning of 2020 and will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, Jan. 24. This area is a hotbed of craft beer, too, with Stone Brewing Tap Room — Oceanside, Kilowatt Brewing Tap Room and Provisions, Northern Pine Brewing and Breakwater Brewing all within a quarter-mile radius. Booze Brothers is also working on an event space in downtown Vista.

Kris Anacleto, manager at Booze Brothers, is the newly installed president of the San Diego Brewers Guild for 2020, taking over from Burgeon Beer Co.’s Matthew Zirpolo. The president before that was Paul Sangster from Rip Current — clearly North County brewers are stepping up for the good of the San Diego craft beer scene.

Culture Brewing is planning to expand its popular Encinitas tasting room (629 S. Coast Highway) and has acquired the neighboring space to do so. In the interim, that neighboring space will be called “Culture Marketplace” and will be used as a pop-up shopping experience on weekends for local vendors including Nomad West handcrafted jewelry, Wave Arcade surfing supplies, Pan and Tea home decor, Geologik handcrafted jewelry, and more.

Black Plague Brewing of Vista is going to infect North Park with their unique brand of medieval tragedy and skateboarding with a new tasting room in a former mattress store (2855 El Cajon Boulevard). The plan is to finish the renovations in time to open in May. This will be North Park’s 15th brewery and/or tasting room, with two open spots in the Brewery Igniter there that will presumably get tenants within the year.

The Lost Abbey of San Marcos announced the completion of a lease agreement to open a new tasting room in downtown San Diego later this year (near the corner of J Street and 13th, five blocks from PetCo Park and even closer to the concentration of breweries and tasting rooms in East Village). This will be the fourth Lost Abbey location, the most recent of which is the San Elijo Hills tasting room known as The Sanctuary. The new location has a working title of The Church — fitting, since it is literally a former church, and now an official historical landmark of the city of San Diego, originally built in 1906 for the Mexican Presbyterian community.

Jacked Up Brewery of Escondido (800 W Grand Avenue) celebrates its third anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 25. The event, which runs from noon to 10 p.m., will include music, comedy, a corn hole tournament, a photo booth, food vendors and a new beer release.