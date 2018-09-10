Cox Homelife meets consumer needs for home automation, security

Whether you’re just entering the smart home lifestyle or already have your smart home set up and want to add a security solution for your home and family, Cox Homelife provides consumers with options for their needs.

“Cox Communications serves a diverse customer base, and when it comes to Cox Homelife, we have customers interested in protecting their home with 24/7 monitored security, while others aspire to smart home living and are interested in automation functionality for now,” said Suzanne Schlundt, Vice President of Field Marketing for Cox Communications in California. “Offering more choices in the Cox Homelife portfolio enables us to better serve our customers’ and community’s needs.”

Smart Home Automation

With smart home adoption on the rise, more and more people are looking to join the connected home lifestyle. Cox Homelife Automation offers a new choice to consumers who want peace of mind to stay connected to loved ones and control their home, but don’t feel the need for 24/7 monitored security.

Homelife Automation provides customers with advanced features to control their home including:

• Indoor/Outdoor Homelife HD camera with secure live camera viewing and free motion-activated recordings

• Custom alerts and notifications sent directly to your mobile device for moments that matter in the home, such as when your children get home from school

• Control of lights, smart door locks and thermostats remotely from mobile devices

• Professional installation and educational on-boarding supported by a team of local technicians;

• 24/7 smart home phone support.

24/7 Monitored Security

In addition to automation features, customers can upgrade to Cox Homelife Security and Automation, which offers 24/7 professionally monitored security from an award-winning certified monitoring center.

Cox Homelife security features include:

• Wireless magnetic sensors that detect when equipped doors and windows are open

• Motion detector – Detects motion in a room or hallway when the system is armed, and can be used in place of several door and window sensors so that you can protect a larger area

• 24/7 continuous video recording

• View live video or snapshots through your Cox Homelife mobile app or online portal

• Touchscreen Control Panel, Homelife mobile app, and other optional entry devices can all arm or disarm your system.

Cox Homelife packages are designed to meet the individual customer’s needs, and cameras allow you to monitor your home from virtually anywhere at any time.

Learn more about Cox Homelife Security and Automation at www.cox.com.