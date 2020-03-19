Cox helping families stay connected amid closures

Relief support includes relaxing data usage overage charges and new internet offer for low-income households.

As communities around the country continue to see schools and offices close temporarily amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cox Communications has announced some relief support efforts to help customers stay connected as they move to working and learning from home.

“As we are all adapting in these uncertain times, Cox is continuing to focus on our customers with the greatest need to ensure they have the tools to work and learn from home,” said Sam Attisha, Senior Vice President and Region Manager for Cox Communications. “We remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting the communities we serve.”

Cox is offering the following through May 15:

• Eliminating data usage overages as of March 16 to meet the higher bandwidth demands of households with family members working from home and learning online. Customers with a 500 GB or Unlimited data usage add-on plan will receive credits.

• A $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers with a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds, no annual contract or qualifications to help low income households and those impacted from the coronavirus challenges such as seniors and college students.

In addition, Cox has increased internet speeds for select residential packages and implemented a variety of other changes to provide support and relief for customers and communities in greatest need. Those changes include:

• Pledging to support the FCC’s Keep America Connected initiatives by:

• Not terminating service to any residential or small business customer because of an inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

• Waiving any late fees that residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Opening Cox Wifi outdoor hotspots to help keep the public connected in this time of need.

• Providing temporary increases for residential customers in the company’s Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages to speeds of 50 Mbps.

• Offering the first month free to new customers of Connect2Compete, Cox’s low-cost internet product for K-12 families enrolled in low-income assistance programs.

Schools are being asked to contact connectnow@cox.com with a list of eligible low-income students that currently do not have an internet connection. Cox partners with the nonprofit Computers2Kids, San Diego to help low income families that need computers. Families can visit www.c2k.org.

• Increasing the speeds for Essential tier customers from 30 Mbps to 50 Mbps, which was originally planned for later in the year.

For more information about Cox’s relief support offerings, visit www.cox.com.