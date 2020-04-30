Cox extends customer support, pledge to FCC’s ‘Keep America Connected’

As part of its ongoing coronavirus response efforts, Cox Communications has extended its existing customer support offerings to assist customers and communities in greatest need. The company has also continued its support for the FCC’s Keep America Connected initiative.

Through June 30, Cox extends its pledge to: not terminate internet or telephone service to any residential or small business customer because of an inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive any internet or telephone late fees that any residential or small business customer incurs because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and keep open its Cox WiFi hotspots to help keep the public connected in this time of need.

“We are committed to helping our customers stay connected so they can work and learn from home successfully. That is evident in our continued support of the FCC initiative and in the extension of our other relief offerings,” said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications in California. “Our communities and our customers know they can count on Cox to provide the critical services they need.”

In addition, Cox is extending previously announced relief offerings.

Cox is offering the following through July 15:

• Free Connect2Compete service, Cox’s low-cost internet product for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in low-income assistance programs. Customers must sign up before May 15 to qualify. All new customers that have enrolled since March 13 will receive free service through July 15.

• Upgraded speeds of 50 Mbps download for residential customers in the company’s Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages.

• For those tiers, free Cox Complete Care phone and remote desktop support for residential customers providing assistance for loading new applications they may need to use during this time like online classroom support applications and web conferencing services.

Residential customers can still take advantage of a $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers through May 15, which includes a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds, no annual contract or qualifications to help low income and those impacted from Coronavirus challenges, like seniors and college students. Cox has contributed nearly $8 million in cash and in-kind COVID-19 related contributions throughout its Southern California markets, including San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara. For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.