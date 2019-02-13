Cox brings added value to video, internet customers

Today’s world of technology is constantly changing, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. But Cox Communications is helping consumers by making it easy to access the features available at their fingertips – just by using a voice command with their remote control or swiping their smartphone.

COOL APPS – NOT THE CABLE TV YOU REMEMBER

There are many options to watch TV and stream content online, and Cox’s Contour TV brings the best of all worlds whether you’re watching live sports in your living room, a recording in your bedroom, or streaming movies and shows on your tablet while you’re away from home.

With Contour TV’s apps, smart search options and voice-activated remote control, Cox video customers can access programming from their Netflix subscription simply by saying “Netflix” into the remote control. No need to continually change inputs or enter passcodes every time you want to access Netflix from your TV. You can also access YouTube and YouTube Kids. It’s all there on your TV with Contour, as well as other cool apps, from sports to weather, all together in one service that’s easy to navigate.

FREE ON DEMAND

On demand programming is easy and convenient to find, but don’t forget to access all the movies and shows that are free to you with your Cox Contour TV subscription.

Speak into the remote to find the programming you or your family want to watch – just say “free movies” and available titles in the On Demand library will pop up on your TV screen to choose from.

Contour TV gives you Cox’s best HD TV experience with an extensive on demand library.

FREE CABLE WIFI HOTSPOTS

Whether you’re traveling for work, on vacation or running errands, Cox internet customers have free access to the nation’s largest and fastest WiFi hotspot network.

From San Diego to New York City, more than 600,000 free cable WiFi hotspots are available throughout the country, and that includes other major cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago and Phoenix.

Just select the “Cox WiFi” or Cable WiFi” wireless network on your device, launch your internet browser, select “Cox” from the list of internet providers if prompted on screen, and sign in using your Cox “My Account” username and password. It’s that easy.

Visit cox.com to learn more or check out a map of cable hotspots by zip code.