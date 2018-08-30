Cox adds YouTube Kids and NPR One apps to Contour TV

Cox Communications has launched YouTube Kids and NPR One apps on its Contour TV service, once again bringing more innovative television programming choices to customers of all ages.

Cox Contour customers can now use their voice remote control to easily and quickly access YouTube Kids videos and NPR One audio directly on their televisions.

“There’s no need for a secondary device or input switch,” said Suzanne Schlundt, Vice President of Field Marketing. “Similar to Contour’s other integrated apps, Netflix, YouTube and iHeart Radio, all you have to do is speak into your voice remote control to access the apps. Just say things like “YouTube Kids,” “NPR One” or “National Public Radio,” and Cox Contour will take you to all the fun and informative video and audio programming that YouTube Kids and NPR One have to offer.”

YouTube Kids and NPR One can also be accessed in the “Apps” section of the Contour guide.

With YouTube Kids, families can:

Easily access family-friendly videos and channels, from favorite shows and music to video tutorials on how to build a model volcano;

Flag videos for review by the YouTube Kids team;

Monitor what your children are watching through the “watch history” function.

With NPR One, Cox Contour customers have access to a stream of local and national news, stories and podcasts from National Public Radio (NPR) to help keep listeners informed, engaged and inspired.

“Contour has become one of the most innovative platforms in cable,” said Schlundt. “By adding YouTube Kids and NPR One to Contour, Cox continues to make it incredibly easy for customers to access all the programming they love in one place.”

To access YouTube Kids and NPR One on Cox Contour, customers simply need a compatible Contour receiver and Cox High Speed Internet service. For more information about YouTube Kids and NPR One on Cox Contour, click here.