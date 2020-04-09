COVID-19 safety in construction

While millions of Americans hunker down and stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, the construction industry is one of the essential sectors.

As workers head to job sites, COVID-19 safety is also essential as many construction sites consider the jobs that can be done safely.

It’s important to know that all of our associations believe that all construction should be allowed during the pandemic and offer numerous resources in an effort to keep workers safe while keeping construction going.

Infrastructure projects are complex. When a slowdown occurs, it can impact the entire supply chain from materials to end users. Public projects could also have potential longer-term economic repercussions on taxpayers.

This is why it’s important that vital infrastructure projects not be left unattended during this crisis.

This sentiment remains true during COVID-19 as the industry takes great efforts to manage disruptions to projects and infrastructure productivity.

RebuildSoCal supports the thousands of union workers on the job and applauds them for their focused attention to safety practices during this health crisis.