COVID-19 patient linked to Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated with additional information.

ENCINITAS – An individual at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School has contracted the COVID-19 virus, according to Encinitas Union School District officials.

District officials said it was an individual associated with the school, but did not specify whether it was a student, staff or teacher.

The person is now in home isolation and health officials are reaching out to anyone who was in direct contact with this person to direct them to self-quarantine, school officials said.

Test samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation, while the county conducts a “contacts investigation” for those who tested positive to identify other individuals possibly exposed to the virus, according to KPBS.

Additionally, schools throughout San Diego County will be closed today in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, as the number of confirmed positive cases in the county has climbed to 39.

The most recent update Sunday showed 33 San Diego County residents have tested positive in addition to four people under federal quarantine and two non-San Diego County residents.

County officials reported 11 cases Friday, including eight local residents and three under federal quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines Sunday, recommending that gathering of 50 people or more in the U.S. be canceled or postponed for at least eight weeks because of coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also said Sunday that Californians over the age of 65 should isolate themselves from others and bars and pubs should close their doors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-1.

UC San Diego Health said on Saturday that two health care workers tested positive for COVID-1.

A University of San Diego graduate student living off-campus and a San Diego State University student tested positive Friday.

On Friday evening, it was announced that a parent of children who attend the San Diego Jewish Academy in Carmel Valley tested positive for coronavirus, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The academy notified parents of the positive test Friday evening by email, the paper said.

And on Saturday, Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for the virus. He said he is in isolation at home and is “healthy, strong and safe.”