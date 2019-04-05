County’s campaign to collect supplies for homeless pets closes today

REGION — The county Department of Animal Services’ campaign to collect supplies for homeless pets will close today, but residents still have a few hours to donate new and gently used items.

The “Paw It Forward” campaign is a county effort to support local homeless residents and their pets at a Project Homeless Connect event later this month in El Cajon.

In addition to pet sweaters, collars, leashes and toys, Animal Services will offer free vaccinations, check-ups and microchips to homeless pets at the event.



Animal Services has been collecting pet items of all sizes since March 1. Residents can drop off donation items through 5:30 p.m. today at either of the county’s shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad.



“The owners often take better care of their pets than they do themselves so they’re extremely grateful for cozy sweaters or coats for their furry companions,” said Dr. Cassie Hamilton, a veterinarian with Animal Services.



The Project Homeless Connect event is scheduled for April 12 at the Ronald Reagan Community Center in El Cajon. Residents can contact Animal Services at (619) 767-2675 for more information on the Paw It Forward campaign.