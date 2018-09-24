County reminds residents to get flu vaccine

REGION — County health officials today reminded residents to get the current flu vaccine before the end of October.

San Diego County saw 342 deaths from flu complications during the last flu season, a 293 percent increase from 87 deaths during the previous flu season. The most recent flu season was particularly severe, especially for residents over 65 who had additional medical conditions, according to the county.

“Everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated now before flu season arrives,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “The vaccine is safe and effective. All San Diegans should get vaccinated to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others.”

The current vaccine, which protects against multiple flu strains, takes roughly two weeks to take effect. County officials advise that residents with chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes, pregnant women, residents older than 65 and those who are consistently in contact with high-risk residents should all receive the vaccination.

This season’s vaccine is available at doctors’ office, local pharmacies, community clinics and the county’s public health center. Residents can visit the county’s immunization website, sdiz.org, or call 211 for assistance in finding a county vaccination site.